How to Watch Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Final Match Live Streaming

Islamabad United will face off against Multan Sultans in the finale of the Pakistan Super League at the National Bank Arena Karachi. This will be the third time in the history of PSL that United will appear in a PSL final.

Since 2018, Islamabad United failed to qualify for the final on various occasions but, in contrast, this is Multan Sultans’ fourth consecutive PSL final since 2021.

It will be a thrilling encounter between the two sides during the battle for glory in this edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Shadab Khan’s men have proved that they experts at chasing as Imad Wasim and Haider Ali finished the Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi impeccably as both scored half-centuries to achieve a berth in the final.

Multan Sultans have been clinical throughout the season dominating oppositions. Their qualifier win against Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets displayed how the team is playing as a unit this season.

But Islamabad United was the team that defeated them in the group stages and chased a target of 229 against Multan Sultans which means that this can be one of the most thrilling finals of PSL history.

