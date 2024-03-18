PIA Fined For Air Hostess Traveling to Canada Without Passport

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had to pay a fine after one of its air hostesses traveled to Canada without her passport.

According to a local media outlet, citing sources, the national flag carrier’s employee was assigned to duty on flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Toronto.

The air hostess traveled to Canada without a passport. She reportedly used the PIA General Declaration documents to make the journey from the federal capital.

When the Canadian authorities discovered the PIA employee being in the country without a passport, they fined the airline $250 for the incident. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the national flag carrier as well.

However, he denied the news that the air hostess planned to seek political asylum upon landing in Canada. This is a rare incident involving a PIA air hostess who traveled to a foreign country without a passport.

Before this, there have been multiple instances of the airline’s crew members going missing in Canada. According to reports, more than 10 PIA air hostesses have disappeared in the country during the last couple of years.

Just a few weeks ago, two of the PIA employees – Jibran Baloch and Maryam Raza – didn’t report back for duty after landing in Canada. Raza had also left a note behind for the airline, stating ”Thank you, PIA.”