Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 19th March

As the 8th day of Ramadan dawns upon us, Muslims across the country embrace the cherished traditions of sehri and iftar with heartfelt anticipation.

These daily rituals serve not only as acts of devotion but also as opportunities for community bonding and reflection.

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, is a moment of quiet contemplation and nourishment before the fast begins. Families wake before the break of dawn to partake in this sacred meal, sharing in the blessings of the early morning hours.

Later in the day, as the sun sets and the call to prayer fills the air, it’s iftar time, the evening meal to break the fast. Communities come alive with the sounds of laughter and conversation as loved ones gather around the iftar table, eagerly awaiting the moment to break their fast together.

Following are the Sehri time and Iftar timings across the major cities of the country: