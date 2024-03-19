Infinix Note 40 Series Launched With iPhone’s MagSafe and 108MP OIS Cameras

Infinix Note 40 series just became official, featuring high-end specifications on a budget such as a curved 120Hz AMOLED, and 108MP OIS camera, but what stands out the most is support for magnetic wireless charging similar to Apple’s MagSafe, but it only works with a compatible phone case.

The series includes the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro, and Note 40. We will be covering the Note 40 Pro and Note 40 in a separate article.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G

This is the first time Infinix has released a Pro+ model as previously we only had VIP editions that came close to this tier. This version is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 SoC, which is a 6nm chip paired with up to 12 GB of RAM that can be doubled via software magic. Storage options go up to 256 GB.

The 120Hz AMOLED display mentioned before has 1080p resolution and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen curves around the edges at a 55° angle and it has support for 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming as well as 10-bit color depth.

Featuring a triple-camera setup, the Pro+ is armed with a powerful 108MP primary lens, complete with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and capable of achieving up to 3x in-sensor zoom. However, one drawback is its inability to record video in 4K resolution.

Additionally, the device incorporates two 2MP auxiliary modules for supplementary functionality. Notably, the standout feature is its impressive 32MP front-facing camera, promising reliable selfies and video calls.

The Note 40 series’ battery and charging system is powered by Infinix’s first-ever in-house power management chip called Cheetah X1. This chip manages both charging and safety protocols, boasting an impressive capacity of up to 100W.

Paired with a 4,500 mAh battery, charging speeds are quite swift, reaching 50% in a mere 12 minutes, and the battery itself is rated for up to 1,600 cycles. Notably, just 5 minutes of charging provides 3 hours of gaming or nearly 7 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

The magnetic charging system is called MagKit and even though it only works with a special case, it supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging. For gamers, the phone supports Bypass Charging 2.0 which can send power directly to the power motherboard.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a starting price of $310 in Vintage Green and Obsidian Black color options.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The Note 40 Pro 5G is the closest to its Pro+ sibling with the same Dimensity 7020 chip, a 108MP main camera, and even the same 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that is curved on the side. But the absence of “+” in its name does come with some downgrades.

For instance, the RAM capacity has been reduced from 12 GB to 8 GB, but you still get the option to expand it virtually alongside 256 GB of storage. Fast charging has also been limited to 45W through wires, but wireless charging still reaches 20W through MagKit. The battery, however, is a larger 5,000 mAh cell.

The software side is covered by XOS 14 on top of Android 14, but Infinix only promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

The Note 40 Pro 5G without the + costs $290 in Vintage Green and Titan Gold colors.

