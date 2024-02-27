Infinix Showcases E Ink Technology on Its Color Shifting Phone

Infinix has unveiled its latest prototype technology dubbed E-Color Shift, marking a significant advancement from its previous iterations.

This update allows the back of the phone to dynamically change colors, offering a broader spectrum of color options. Notably, the back panel is segmented into individual sections, providing users with the ability to control the color of each segment independently.

Utilizing E Ink Prism 3 technology, reminiscent of the displays found in e-book readers, this achievement boasts remarkable power efficiency. Power consumption is solely reserved for color changes, with static colors maintaining a zero power draw once set.

However, the capabilities extend beyond mere fixed colors. The segments demonstrate impressive versatility in color shifting, exceeding the speed commonly associated with e-book readers. Here is what it looks like.

This technology enables different animation loops to be loaded on the back. According to Infinix, if this tech is used in a real device, there will be an app to let you control the different color settings on the rear.

It’s worth noting that in the depicted design, there are only four segments arranged in a 2×2 grid, with the fixed darker diamond pattern in the center. Nonetheless, this configuration proves sufficient to generate captivating animations.

Furthermore, E Ink isn’t restricted to a rectangular form; Infinix designers have the flexibility to incorporate more free-form shapes, as demonstrated by the striped pattern below.

Infinix says that if the technology develops enough, it could be used to create up to 60 different customizable areas. The animations are also fast enough to be used for different notifications, similar to the Nothing Phone’s Glyph interface.

However, Infinix still has a few obstacles to address before this technology becomes practical enough to use, but it believes that E Color Shift will reach customers in a year or two.