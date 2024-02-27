Infinix Showcases E Ink Technology on Its Color Shifting Phone

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 27, 2024 | 4:25 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Infinix has unveiled its latest prototype technology dubbed E-Color Shift, marking a significant advancement from its previous iterations.

This update allows the back of the phone to dynamically change colors, offering a broader spectrum of color options. Notably, the back panel is segmented into individual sections, providing users with the ability to control the color of each segment independently.

Utilizing E Ink Prism 3 technology, reminiscent of the displays found in e-book readers, this achievement boasts remarkable power efficiency. Power consumption is solely reserved for color changes, with static colors maintaining a zero power draw once set.

ALSO READ

However, the capabilities extend beyond mere fixed colors. The segments demonstrate impressive versatility in color shifting, exceeding the speed commonly associated with e-book readers. Here is what it looks like.

This technology enables different animation loops to be loaded on the back. According to Infinix, if this tech is used in a real device, there will be an app to let you control the different color settings on the rear.

It’s worth noting that in the depicted design, there are only four segments arranged in a 2×2 grid, with the fixed darker diamond pattern in the center. Nonetheless, this configuration proves sufficient to generate captivating animations.

Infinix demos color-changing back panels for phones with E Ink technology

Furthermore, E Ink isn’t restricted to a rectangular form; Infinix designers have the flexibility to incorporate more free-form shapes, as demonstrated by the striped pattern below.

ALSO READ

Infinix says that if the technology develops enough, it could be used to create up to 60 different customizable areas. The animations are also fast enough to be used for different notifications, similar to the Nothing Phone’s Glyph interface.

However, Infinix still has a few obstacles to address before this technology becomes practical enough to use, but it believes that E Color Shift will reach customers in a year or two.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Gohar Mumtaz Reveals Why Farhan Saeed Left Jal: The Quest to Be Another Atif Aslam
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>