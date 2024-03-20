All You Need To Know About The West Indies Women’s Tour To Pakistan In April

West Indies women’s team is set to visit Pakistan for three ODI matches and five T20I matches that will commence in April. The team is expected to arrive in Karachi on April 18.

Three ODI matches will be played in the first spell of the series and then the five T20 International matches will be played in the same venue as well.

T20I matches between Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams will played from 26 April till May 3 and this would mark the second occasion since 2021 that the Windies will visit Pakistan for a series.

Since 2022, four women’s teams have toured Pakistan including Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Ireland and the Pakistan Cricket Board has shown great determination to organize these subsequent tours in the last two years to promote women’s cricket in the country.

Head of Women’s cricket in Pakistan stated that Pakistan will try to get maximum points from West Indies in the home series to elevate its position in the rankings in a bid to qualify for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup directly through their position in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 which is finally coming to its conclusion very soon.

She also confirmed that the 5 T20I matches will determine which players will be selected for the squad that will go to the T20I Women’s World Cup that will be played in September in Bangladesh.

Pakistan women’s team is currently ranked 10th in the ODIs and 8th in T20Is, the green-shirts will have to make it into the top 8 to qualify for the ICC ODI Women’s World Cup next year.

Tour Schedule: