Pakistan to Get Final Tranche From IMF A Bit Later Than Expected

Pakistan will get the second and final tranche of SDR 828 million (around US$1.1 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a bit later than expected.

The federal government was expecting it in the second week of April 2024, but given the timing of the Second Review, the lender’s Mission expects the review to be considered by the Executive Board in late April.

The current IMF program of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April but the remaining funds of around $1.1 billion will be approved for disbursal later during the same month. The federal government has definitely got a lot of work to do before the IMF Executive Board considers its case.

The IMF earlier today announced a staff-level agreement on the second and final review with Pakistani authorities.

It bears mentioning that the Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July 2023 while the second tranche of $705 million was disbursed in January 2024.