Pakistan to Get Final Tranche From IMF A Bit Later Than Expected

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Mar 20, 2024 | 1:19 pm

Pakistan will get the second and final tranche of SDR 828 million (around US$1.1 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a bit later than expected.

The federal government was expecting it in the second week of April 2024, but given the timing of the Second Review, the lender’s Mission expects the review to be considered by the Executive Board in late April.

ALSO READ

The current IMF program of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April but the remaining funds of around $1.1 billion will be approved for disbursal later during the same month. The federal government has definitely got a lot of work to do before the IMF Executive Board considers its case.

The IMF earlier today announced a staff-level agreement on the second and final review with Pakistani authorities.

It bears mentioning that the Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July 2023 while the second tranche of $705 million was disbursed in January 2024.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

lens

Viral Indian Street Vendor Caught Mixing His Bodily Fluids in Falooda
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>