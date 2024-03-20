PIA Flight From Istanbul Narrowly Avoids Disaster

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 20, 2024 | 3:01 pm

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was delayed after it faced a technical issue on the runway as it was taxiing for takeoff at Istanbul International Airport.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the flight bound from Istanbul to Islamabad experienced an issue with its landing gear.

The spokesperson added that the pilot immediately activated the emergency brake and safely returned the plane to the boarding bridge. Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the minor mishap.

The passengers have returned to the passenger lounge while the aircraft is grounded for inspection at Istanbul Airport.

In separate news, the national flag carrier recently announced the resumption of its flight operation to Malaysia from two cities. As per a spokesperson, the national airline will operate four weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Kuala Lumpur, with two flights departing from each city.

Furthermore, PIA also plans to increase the number of weekly soon. The spokesperson stated that the airline will soon commence flights from Karachi as well.

Arsalan Khattak

