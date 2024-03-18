Dozens of Flights by PIA, Air Sial, And Other Airlines Cancelled in Karachi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 18, 2024 | 1:24 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines had to cancel multiple flights from Karachi due to low bookings, reported local media.

According to details, as many as 19 flights of different airlines scheduled to travel from Karachi to Islamabad and Dubai were canceled. It included Air Sial and PIA as well as an Emirates Air flight.

Furthermore, Fly Jinnah’s flight from Karachi to Lahore and Fly Baghdad’s service from Karachi to Baghdad were also canceled. Passengers who had booked tickets for PIA’s flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Karachi to Islamabad were affected by the cancellations too.

According to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the cancellations were mainly due to the low passenger loads, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. Flights were canceled as a response to the decreased demand for air travel witnessed during this period.

The affected passengers were advised to reach out to their respective airlines for additional support and alternative travel options.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Pakistan’s Youngest Vlogger Muhammad Shirazai and His Sister Invited by Google to USA
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>