OPPO Presents Reno11 Series Launch Event; Pre-Orders Kick Off for Reno11 F 5G

OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, proudly launches its high-end series the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G with pre-orders for the OPPO Reno11 F 5G starting March 20th, 2024.

The Reno 11 Series Grand Launch Event, held in Lahore, showcased the culmination of innovation with the participation of OPPO Pakistan’s esteemed brand ambassador, Fawad Khan, alongside key technology influencers, media representatives, and OPPO executives, marking the highly anticipated arrival of the Reno11 Series 5G.

The event was a captivating showcase of innovation under the theme “RENOvator is Back,” as Fawad Khan unveiled the latest addition to the OPPO family. Guests were treated to an immersive experience, exploring the device’s stunning features and witnessing firsthand its exceptional capabilities.

One of the standout attractions was the durability booth, where attendees witnessed the device’s robustness under real-world conditions. In this booth, a device was subjected to a continuous shower of water, showcasing the Reno11 Series’ impressive IP65 splash resistance.

This demonstration underscored OPPO’s commitment to delivering devices that can withstand the rigors of daily use, ensuring durability and reliability for users in any environment.

Priced at an introductory rate of PKR 79,999 for Reno11 F 5G & PKR 129,999 for Reno11 5G, the Reno series sets a new benchmark for smartphone excellence in the Pakistani market. Its sleek design, complemented by advanced technology, positions it as the premier choice for consumers seeking a premium mobile experience.

Key Features of the OPPO Reno11 F 5G:

Magnetic Particle Design: Captivating aesthetics with captivating color variants including Palm Green and Ocean Blue, showcasing unique patterns and shimmering textures.

Borderless 120Hz AMOLED Display: Immersive viewing experience with stunning clarity and smooth visuals.

64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera: Capture every detail with precision and clarity, perfect for both photography and videography.

Sunshine Ring Camera and IP65 Splash Resistance: Durable design ensures standout visuals in any environment, providing peace of mind for users.

Outstanding Camera and Video: The Reno11 F 5G’s 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera and 4K recording capture every detail beautifully.

Seamless Connectivity, Long Battery Life: With a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and expandable storage, multitasking is smooth. Plus, OPPO’s LinkBoost ensures stable connectivity, while the 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging keep you powered up.

Enhanced Productivity with ColorOS 14: ColorOS 14 integrates beauty, security, and productivity seamlessly. Features like File Dock, Smart Touch, and Smart Image Matting enhance work and play experiences for effortless efficiency.

Pre-order the OPPO Reno11 F 5G between March 20 and April 4, 2024, to receive an exclusive premium gift box. Extend your peace of mind with a significant 2-year warranty when you purchase the OPPO Reno11 Series between March 27 and April 25, 2024.

Visit https://www.oppo.com/pk/ for more information and to pre-order the OPPO Reno11 F 5G.