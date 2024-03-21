Pakistan Ranks Higher Than India in List of World’s Happiest Countries 2024

Finland has maintained its position as the world’s happiest country for the seventh consecutive year, according to the annual UN-sponsored World Happiness Report.

Pakistan has been ranked 108th in the World Happiness Report. Interestingly, the report highlights that the youth of Pakistan are the happiest segment of the population, while older individuals are the least happy.

Pakistan has once again surpassed India in the happiness index, with Pakistan securing the 108th spot, while India, led by Modi, remained at 126th place, the same as last year.

Afghanistan remained at the bottom of the list among the 143 countries surveyed. Nordic countries maintained their positions among the top 10 happiest nations, with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden following Finland closely.

The United States and Germany, for the first time in over a decade, did not secure spots among the top 20 happiest nations, landing at 23rd and 24th place respectively.

Costa Rica and Kuwait made their debut in the top 20, securing the 12th and 13th spots respectively. “In the top 10 countries, only the Netherlands and Australia have populations over 15 million. In the whole of the top 20, only Canada and the UK have populations over 30 million,” the report stated.

How Are They Ranked?

The happiness ranking is determined by individuals’ self-assessed evaluations of life satisfaction, along with factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

World’s 20 Happiest Countries in 2024