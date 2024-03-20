Pakistan Expected to Receive Heavy Rainfall During The Last Ashra of Ramadan

Pakistan is expected to receive severe rainfall during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to PakWeather, a private weather forecasting company, there is a chance of heavy rainfall during the third Ashra of Ramadan.

ALSO READ Met Office Reveals Eid ul Fitr 2024 Date in Pakistan

🛑 رمضان المبارک کے آخری عشرے میں ملک بھر میں زبردست ⚡⚡ بارشوں کا امکان! — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed about the possibility of light rain in the upper parts of the country.

Weather is expected to remain dry today across most regions of the country during daylight hours, as per meteorological forecasts. There is a possibility of the weather getting cloudy in the evening.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience episodes of light rain accompanied by gusty winds and thundershowers at various locations during the night.

ALSO READ Science Minister Urges Provinces to Harmonize Food Business Rules

Most parts of the country have experienced dry weather during the last few days. Chhoor and Mithi experienced high temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, while other cities like Hyderabad, Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Skarund, Sibi, and Thatta recorded temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius.