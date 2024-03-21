School Headmistress Leaks Matric Final Exam Question Paper on Famous YouTube Channel

In a concerning incident, it has been reported that the head of Girls Primary School 201 R.B in Faisalabad, allegedly leaked an exam paper of 10th class Physics on social media platforms.

The unauthorized disclosure occurred when the said head, operating from the educational institution located in the Jhamra area of Faisalabad, uploaded the examination paper onto YouTube.

Promptly recognizing the severity of the situation, the education department swiftly intervened upon discovering the leaked paper circulating on social media channels.

Consequently, an inquiry has been initiated against the accused to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the paper’s unauthorized dissemination.

Upon investigation, it came to light that the head had collaborated with another teacher in the improper sharing of the exam paper. As a result of her involvement, the teacher has been terminated from her position.

Furthermore, legal action has been taken against the YouTube channel named ‘Naveed Science Academy,’ responsible for hosting the leaked examination material. A case has been registered against the channel at the Millat Town Police Station in Faisalabad.

Despite these unfortunate events, the school administration has proceeded with the ongoing assessments scheduled from March 14 to 27. Efforts are underway to ensure the integrity of the examination process despite the breach of security caused by the unauthorized sharing of the exam paper on social media.