Punjab is Launching Affordable Housing Schemes in 6 Cities

In a significant move aimed at addressing housing needs for low-income residents, Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has given the green light to housing schemes in six cities across the province.

The decision came during a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, she directed relevant authorities to swiftly identify suitable locations for housing projects in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed officials to meticulously consider all factors crucial to ensuring the ease and accessibility of these housing schemes for the low-income demographic in the aforementioned cities.

Since assuming office as Punjab’s first female Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz has demonstrated a commitment to serving the public interest through various initiatives, including Ramazan Nigehban and facilitating the purchase of E-bikes through installment plans.

Earlier, on March 18, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as part of her agenda to enhance public transport infrastructure, gave the nod in principle to initiate a metro bus project in three cities across Punjab.

The approval was granted during a meeting convened in Lahore, where the presence of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif underscored the party’s support for such developmental initiatives.

During the session, transportation projects in Lahore were thoroughly reviewed, with the Chief Minister also expressing interest in exploring the feasibility of an underground train project for the city.