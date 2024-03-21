Punjab is Launching Affordable Housing Schemes in 6 Cities

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 9:55 am

In a significant move aimed at addressing housing needs for low-income residents, Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has given the green light to housing schemes in six cities across the province.

The decision came during a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, she directed relevant authorities to swiftly identify suitable locations for housing projects in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed officials to meticulously consider all factors crucial to ensuring the ease and accessibility of these housing schemes for the low-income demographic in the aforementioned cities.

Since assuming office as Punjab’s first female Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz has demonstrated a commitment to serving the public interest through various initiatives, including Ramazan Nigehban and facilitating the purchase of E-bikes through installment plans.

Earlier, on March 18, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as part of her agenda to enhance public transport infrastructure, gave the nod in principle to initiate a metro bus project in three cities across Punjab.

ALSO READ

The approval was granted during a meeting convened in Lahore, where the presence of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif underscored the party’s support for such developmental initiatives.

During the session, transportation projects in Lahore were thoroughly reviewed, with the Chief Minister also expressing interest in exploring the feasibility of an underground train project for the city.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>