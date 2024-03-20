What to Expect From Pakistan Vs. Jordan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2

Pakistan host Asian Cup finalist, Jordan, in their home ground Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 21 as the two teams collide over a FIFA World Cup qualification match.

According to analysts and experts, Jordan is the favorite to win, but the margin of victory is yet to be determined.

Jordan played in the Final of the Asian Cup and lost to Qatar 3-1, which was a surprise to this continent’s football supporters as the majority expected South Korea to proceed from the Semi-Final and challenge the previous World Cup hosts in the Final.

Pakistan wrote history in October when they defeated Cambodia, 1-0, in the 1st round of the World Cup qualifier. They proceeded to the 2nd round for the first time in the country’s existence.

The team’s head coach, Stephen Constantine, told the stakeholders that his objective is to make the green nation qualify for the next Asian Cup, while the emotional audience is confused as to why the country can’t reach the World Cup itself.

Pitch

Pakistan Sports Board, surprisingly, decided to host a ‘National Kabaddi Championship’ at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, a couple of weeks before the World Cup qualifier.

The tournament resulted in the pitch getting a heavy beating for multiple days. Fortunately, the pitch seems ready for the encounter on March 21.

Starting XI Prediction

Pakistan

Saqib Hanif Mohammad Fazal Abdullah Iqbal Easah Suliman Omar Hayat Shayek Dost Alamgir Ghazi Rahis Nabi Abdul Samad Fareed Ullah Imran Kayani

Jordan

Yazeed Abulaila Ihsan Haddad Salem Al-Ajalin Bara’ Marie Yazan Al-Arab Mahmoud Al-Mardi Noor Al-Rawabdeh Nizar Al-Rashdan Ali Olwan Yazan Al-Naimat Musa Al-Taamari

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification – Round 2 – Group G