Hostel Manager Arrested for Secretly Making Objectionable Video of Female Student

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through Faisalabad, authorities took action on Thursday by apprehending the hostel supervisor and his sibling for allegedly recording inappropriate footage of a female student in the restroom.

Upon receiving a complaint from the victimized student, law enforcement launched an investigation, leading to the charging of the hostel proprietor and the subsequent arrest of his brother.

The student reported that the hostel supervisor’s sibling had filmed her while she was bathing in the restroom. She became aware of the accused recording the video with a mobile phone.

A case has been registered by the police against the hostel supervisor and the individual responsible for filming the video at the women’s police station. They have been arrested, and further investigations are underway.

The arrests of the hostel authorities serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding ethical standards and respecting the privacy of individuals in all settings. Such incidents highlight the urgent need for increased vigilance and accountability within educational institutions and residential facilities to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

By swiftly addressing instances of misconduct and taking decisive action against those responsible, we can work towards creating a safer and more secure environment for all members of society.