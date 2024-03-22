Houses and Hotels Get Buried as Huge Avalanche Hits Naran [Video]

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials announced on Thursday that multiple houses and hotels in the popular tourist resort of Naran were buried under an avalanche following the collapse of two glaciers.

As per reports from Naran, KDA officials revealed that several hotels and residences were destroyed by the avalanche due to the collapse of Ghamla and Chapran glaciers along Jheel Road in Naran.

They added that government agencies are facing challenges in gathering verified data on the extent of the losses. KDA Director General, Muhammad Shabir Khan, said that the authority held an emergency meeting and formed a team to assess the damage.

He added that an emergency team was dispatched to the affected town to immediately assess the damage and submit its recommendations to the board.

Massive avalanche in Naran swipes atleast 8 hotels. The video is of today. As hotel owners went to see their hotels. Snow fall has started melting. The affects of Climate change will be disastrous. pic.twitter.com/aG8GHeDVi1 — Irfan ullah jan (@Irfanullahjan80) March 21, 2024

According to him, once access to the town is restored, work to repair Naran’s Jheel road, which had been blocked by the avalanche, would commence without delay.

Khan assured that the KDA would extend assistance to the locals in every possible manner. He expressed concern about the need to discourage construction in areas vulnerable to glacier hits.

“Guidance would sought from the local elders of Naran, who are well aware of these eventualities,” he added.