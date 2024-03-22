Houses and Hotels Get Buried as Huge Avalanche Hits Naran [Video]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 22, 2024 | 5:17 pm

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) officials announced on Thursday that multiple houses and hotels in the popular tourist resort of Naran were buried under an avalanche following the collapse of two glaciers.

As per reports from Naran, KDA officials revealed that several hotels and residences were destroyed by the avalanche due to the collapse of Ghamla and Chapran glaciers along Jheel Road in Naran.

ALSO READ

They added that government agencies are facing challenges in gathering verified data on the extent of the losses. KDA Director General, Muhammad Shabir Khan, said that the authority held an emergency meeting and formed a team to assess the damage.

He added that an emergency team was dispatched to the affected town to immediately assess the damage and submit its recommendations to the board.

According to him, once access to the town is restored, work to repair Naran’s Jheel road, which had been blocked by the avalanche, would commence without delay.

ALSO READ

Khan assured that the KDA would extend assistance to the locals in every possible manner. He expressed concern about the need to discourage construction in areas vulnerable to glacier hits.

“Guidance would sought from the local elders of Naran, who are well aware of these eventualities,” he added.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>