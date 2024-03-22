PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Imad Wasim Informs Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz of Conditions to Take Back Retirement

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 22, 2024

The process of thawing relations between the Pakistan Cricket Board and Imad Wasim has begun, as national team captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, reportedly called Imad Wasim after the completion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 with Islamabad United’s victory.

“Pakistan needs you; we want you to play for Pakistan,” were some of the phrases used during the conversation between the two match-winners.

According to sources, national team chief selector, Wahab Riaz, also contacted Imad Wasim and congratulated him on his excellent performance during the recently concluded PSL.

Imad was advised by the two, Shaheen and Wahab, to reconsider his retirement and make a comeback as Pakistan prepare for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in June.

The left-hand all-rounder has sought time for consultation with family and close friends before making a final decision to either play for the national team or not. The left-hander has informed the chief selector and captain about his conditions and certain guarantees regarding returning from retirement.

PCB is considering Imad Wasim’s conditions for returning from retirement carefully, as a further update will be provided in the near future.

Imad Wasim made a comeback in the second half of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 as he guided Islamabad United to the honor of becoming three-time PSL winners.

