Pakistan Navy Seized Rs145 Million Liquor From Arabian Sea

By Rija Sohaib | Published Mar 22, 2024 | 12:47 pm

In a collaborative intelligence-driven operation with law enforcement agencies, the Pakistan Navy intercepted liquor valued at Rs145.6 million in the North Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, and Pakistan Customs Intelligence conducted a coordinated intelligence-driven operation in the North Arabian Sea through the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre. During this operation, 4104 bottles of liquor were seized.

“The confiscated liquor has been transferred to Customs authorities for subsequent legal actions,” stated a spokesperson for the navy.

The Pakistan Navy (PN), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Customs continue to maintain vigilance and dedication in thwarting any illicit activities within Pakistani waters and territory.

The spokesperson emphasized that the recent successful collaborative operation involving the PN, PMSA, and Customs intelligence, leading to the confiscation of liquor, underscores their effectiveness despite ongoing maritime challenges. Criminal elements persist in their efforts to exploit the situation for malicious purposes and tarnish Pakistan’s reputation, yet such operations demonstrate the commitment to counter such threats effectively.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>