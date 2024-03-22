Pakistan Navy Seized Rs145 Million Liquor From Arabian Sea

In a collaborative intelligence-driven operation with law enforcement agencies, the Pakistan Navy intercepted liquor valued at Rs145.6 million in the North Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, and Pakistan Customs Intelligence conducted a coordinated intelligence-driven operation in the North Arabian Sea through the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre. During this operation, 4104 bottles of liquor were seized.

“The confiscated liquor has been transferred to Customs authorities for subsequent legal actions,” stated a spokesperson for the navy.

The Pakistan Navy (PN), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Customs continue to maintain vigilance and dedication in thwarting any illicit activities within Pakistani waters and territory.

The spokesperson emphasized that the recent successful collaborative operation involving the PN, PMSA, and Customs intelligence, leading to the confiscation of liquor, underscores their effectiveness despite ongoing maritime challenges. Criminal elements persist in their efforts to exploit the situation for malicious purposes and tarnish Pakistan’s reputation, yet such operations demonstrate the commitment to counter such threats effectively.