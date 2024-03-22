PM Shehbaz to Head Cabinet Committee on Energy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday constituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).
In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the prime minister has constituted the committee in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973.
The premier will be the chairman of the committee while members will include the Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Finance, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and the Minister for Power.
The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee include:
- To ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, well within timelines stipulated for these projects;
- Identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects;
- Identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives;
- Review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses;
- Formulation of policies/plans on energy conservation and regular/ periodical monitoring of such policies/plans;
- Conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight;
- Ensure adequate stocks of POL products in the country through policy/administrative measures;
- Develop efficient energy markets through deregulation within limits allowed by regulators; and,
- Reduce theft losses in energy sector and to pass on benefits to consumer.