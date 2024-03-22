PM Shehbaz to Head Cabinet Committee on Energy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday constituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the prime minister has constituted the committee in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973.

The premier will be the chairman of the committee while members will include the Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Finance, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and the Minister for Power.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee include: