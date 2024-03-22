PM Constitutes Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday constituted the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP).

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the prime minister has constituted the committee in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973.

The Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives will be the chairman of the committee while its members will include the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Interior, Minister for Finance, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Power, Minister for Railways and Minister for Science and Technology.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee include: