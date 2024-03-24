New 7-Member Selection Commitee Announced for Pakistan Cricket Team

Mohsin Naqvi confirmed during a press briefing on Sunday that he has reorganized a selection committee and it will consist of seven members.

Notably, there will be no selection committee chairman this time, but all seven members will have equal powers and the committee includes former players like Muhammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Asad Shafiq, and Abdul Razzaq.

The selection committee will also include the head coach and the captain, and each member will have the autonomous power to make decisions. A data analyst will also be part of the selection committee.

These seven committee members will decide which players should be selected while the announcement of players for the T20 squad for the upcoming New Zealand series will be made within two weeks.

Chairman PCB also talked about finalizing a panel of coaches, who would be working closely with the selection committee, “We will be sending some players to the PMA Kakul camp which I believe would have a positive impact on the physical fitness of our players, as well as the team bonding. We are currently also working on finalizing coaches. ”

Naqvi also confirmed that Haris Rauf’s contract has been reinstated and also talked about Imad Wasim taking back his retirement, stating that the star allrounder’s inclusion in the team can be beneficial ahead of the World Cup.

He also stated that the board is working on a women’s league atone to PSL and is thinking of expanding the Pakistan Super League to 8 teams which was also discussed in the meeting.

The PCB Supremo said that the board is determined to host the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and that they will try to upgrade the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in time for the tournament.

While addressing the policy of the NOC of players on whether they can play in other leagues or not the Chairman PCB clearly stated that, “There will be no relaxation on NOCs. We will follow policies as per the contracts. No player will be exempted. We will not be paying heed to any lobbying.”

He addressed the issue of the Pakistan Head Coach and stated that the search for the new coach is ongoing and as soon as there is a breakthrough, the PCB will make the announcement.