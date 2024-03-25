Directorate General Immigration and Passports Announces 150+ New Jobs

The Directorate General Immigration and Passports has recently announced a plethora of exciting employment opportunities, offering individuals a chance to join the esteemed organization. This development comes as a boon for job seekers across Pakistan, providing avenues for career advancement and professional growth. These jobs in the Ministry of Interior are from BPS-01 to BPS-15.

Pakistani nationals can apply for hundreds of open positions at DGIP. They are accepting applications for roles such as Assistant, Naib Qasid, UDC, LDC, Printing Staff, Driver, Telex Operator, Data Entry Operator, Stenotypist, Call Centre Agent, and Sweeper. All the applicants can apply until April 8, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

To apply for these jobs at DG Immigration and Passports, you need a Bachelor’s degree, FA/FSc, or Matriculation. Candidates with a Master’s degree or higher from universities recognized by the HEC can also apply. The NTS is hiring for these non-gazetted staff positions.

The 2% disability quota will also be followed as per government policy. Candidates applying for slots 01–12 need to pay processing fees through Easy Paisa, Mobile Banking, Jazz Cash, and ATMs. The advertisement specifies the required qualifications, age limit, skills, diploma, and other conditions.

The announcement of multiple new job opportunities by the Directorate General Immigration and Passports is a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting professional excellence. Aspiring candidates are urged to seize this opportunity and take the first step towards a rewarding and fulfilling career in the realm of immigration and passport services.