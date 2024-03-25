How to Watch Jordan Vs. Pakistan FIFA World Cup Qualification Match Live Streaming Online

Pakistan will play Asian Cup finalist, Jordan, away from home at Amman International Stadium, Jordan, on March 26 as the two teams collide over a FIFA World Cup qualification match.

This match between Jordan and Pakistan will mark the 4th match in Group G that the Shaheens will play in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

ALSO READ France Advises Muslim Footballers to ‘Reschedule’ Their Fasts During International Duty

Jordan played in the final of the Asian Cup, which was a surprise to all Asian football supporters as the majority expected South Korea to proceed from the Semi-Final and challenge the previous World Cup hosts, Qatar, in the final.

Pakistan achieved history in October when they defeated Cambodia, 1-0, in the 1st round of the World Cup qualifier. They proceeded to the 2nd round for the first time since the country’s existence.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Coach Gives a Reality Check to Football Fans in the Country

The team’s head coach, Stephen Constantine, told the stakeholders that his objective is to make the Shaheens qualify for the next Asian Cup while the emotional audience is confused as to why the country can’t reach the World Cup itself.

The match will start at midnight (Pakistan Standard Time) on Wednesday and the Pakistani audience can tune in to watch the Green Shirts take on Jordan.

Pakistan has lost 16 out of their last 18 matches since the ban was lifted in July 2022, including a draw and win against Cambodia during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 1.