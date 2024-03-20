Pakistan Football Coach Gives a Reality Check to Football Fans in the Country

Pakistan Football Federation head coach Stephen Constantine emphasized his goals and targets in the future for the Pakistan football team in a press conference, on Wednesday, maintaining that the Shaheens are not ready to reach the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 3.

Ahead of the clash against Jordan, the Englishman gave a poignant reminder that he is trying to build a new system and philosophy for the national team without the presence of a domestic league in the country.

It should be noted that Pakistan is the only country in the world that does not have a football league in place to develop its local players.

“We want to play the best teams in Asia; We are trying to build a new system, philosophy,” Constantine said.

He vehemently stressed that he is not a pessimistic person and that his goals are realistic. Pakistan needs to revamp its football structure and ecosystem, stating that his goal is to qualify for the Asia Cup this year.

“My target is to go to the Asia Cup; I am a realist, not a defeatist.”

In terms of his approach and strategy against Jordan, he said that pragmatism is important against a powerful opponent like Jordan who were AFC Asian Cup Finalists in February and lost to hosts Qatar by 3-1.

“We’ll put a double-decker bus in front of the goal,” remarked Constantine.

In response to the question of how he thinks about the love and passion for the game in Pakistan, Stephen said, “The love for the game is here in Pakistan; we saw it after the Cambodia game.”

Jordan football coach, Hussein Ammouta, addressed the press briefing as well and said that he appreciates the affection and hospitality the people of Pakistan have shown towards them on their visit to the country and hoped that his team delivers in the same manner on the pitch as they did in the Asian Cup.

“Every match has its circumstances; we hope that we can continue the Asian Cup success. We wanted to come as a full squad, which is why we came so late. Pakistanis are very dear to us.”

The Moroccan admitted that Pakistan football fans have a lot of expectations from their team but they will have to wait and work hard to achieve success at the international level.

“Pakistan team is strategically different to the teams we played in Qatar and Pakistan football will reach the level you’re expecting if you improve for the next 10-20 years”

Pakistan will face Jordan in their third Group G match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 on March 21 at Jinnah Stadium. The Shaheens have lost both their previous matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan while conceding 10 goals and scoring only once.