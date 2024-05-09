Suzuki Swift Gets New Color Option at The Same Price

Pak Suzuki has launched the Suzuki Swift GLX CVT with a new “Two-Tone Exterior” option, priced at Rs. 4,719,000/- (ex-factory).

This version features a Black Roof and Black Side Mirrors, adding a touch of style to the classic Swift design. The Two-Tone Exterior has been introduced in Pakistan after the company recently announced a major price reduction.

The company announced that it has slashed its prices by up to Rs. 710,000 for Swift in what they’ve termed as a “limited-time offer.” The Swift GL MT is now available at Rs. 4,336,000 following a reduction of Rs. 85,000 from its previous price of Rs. 4,421,000.

Similarly, the Swift GL CVT saw a price drop of Rs. 159,000, now priced at Rs. 4,560,000 compared to its earlier Rs. 4,719,000. Meanwhile, following a massive Rs. 710,000 reduction, the Swift GLX CVT is now priced at Rs. 4,719,000.