iPhone Home Screens to Get One Step Closer to Android With More Customization in iOS 18

iOS updates have been adding more and more customization to iPhones over the years and the upcoming iOS 18 is said to be the biggest update for iPhones yet. One of the changes coming with iOS 18 is apparently the ability to customize home screens even more, similar to Android phones.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his PowerOn newsletter that iOS 18 home screens will go through a visual overhaul later this year. Sadly, the analysts did not have any precise details to share, but leaks over the past few years have painted a detailed picture of what to expect from iOS 18.

According to older reports, iOS 18 may let users change the look of app icons on the home screen more easily than before. This is something Android phones have been extensively doing for almost a decade.

Google introduced the ability to theme app icons according to the phone’s wallpaper colors with Android 12 in 2021. There is a chance that Apple might go the same route with iOS 18 and it would be quite exciting to see Apple’s touch for its theming engine. But since there are no details available, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

Other major changes expected with iOS 18 include generative AI features similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8. Apple is expected to bring a mix of on-device AI processing through its new A18 Pro chip as well as cloud AI potentially powered by Google’s Gemini. The Cupertino giant has reportedly been in talks for licensing Google’s Gemini AI for iPhones. Gemini Nano, the smallest AI model in the lineup, already powers Galaxy and Pixel phones.