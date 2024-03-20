Apple iPhone 17 to Take Samsung’s Inspiration for Anti Reflective Glass

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series features highly scratch-resistant screens as well as impressive anti-reflective display glass which reduces glare for better sunlight viewing. The picture below shows the difference in reflections between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 displays.

It seems Apple has also been impressed by these screens and is planning to introduce the same tech for next year’s iPhone 17. Samsung is using Gorilla Glass Armor on its Galaxy S24 phones, but Apple will likely have a different name for it, perhaps some iteration of ‘Ceramic Shield’ with more scratch resistance and an anti-reflective layer, similar to some mechanical watches.

But sadly, we will have to wait until the iPhone 17 for this tech as it seems the anti-reflective display tech has not made it into Apple’s supply chain in time for this year’s upcoming iPhone 16, expected to launch in September.

This new feature bears a striking resemblance to Samsung’s Gorilla Glass Armor manufactured by Corning. According to Corning, this glass technology boasts the ability to reduce reflections by 75% and offers over four times the scratch resistance compared to competing solutions.

Even if Apple merely sources the materials from Corning, it’s unlikely that they will explicitly disclose this fact. Rather, they will likely brand it as Ceramic Shield Ultimate or a similar name, aiming to convey the impression of an exceptionally unique offering—similar to the original Ceramic Shield.

This initial technology was purportedly developed by Corning “in partnership with Apple,” although the exact nature of this collaboration remains somewhat ambiguous.