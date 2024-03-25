Kite Ban Violators to Face Strict Punishment

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed concerns about the frequent casualties caused by kite flying, despite the ban imposed across the province.

During a meeting on Law and Order, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that merely registering a case is insufficient; the offenders must face punishment.

The Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for action to enforce the law and ordered the launch of a campaign to eradicate kite flying throughout the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz ordered authorities to take strict action against those found violating the kite-flying ban. She directed the Chief Secretary, district administration, and police to ensure the enforcement of the orders regarding the kite-flying ban.

The Chief Minister also urged law enforcement to take decisive measures to reduce the number of rape cases in the province, expressing deep concerns over such incidents.

“Rape accused should be given an exemplary punishment,” CM Maryam said. She further directed the relevant department to address and control cases of domestic violence against children and women.