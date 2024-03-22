Punjab Announces Special Discount Package for Electricity Consumers

The Punjab government has decided to introduce a package for consumers who utilize less than 300 units of electricity until the budget.

The provincial Finance Minister, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, in a statement to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, announced that they are currently crafting a package for consumers utilizing less than 300 units of electricity.

The scheme is expected to be included in the June budget. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a committee, indicating that the scheme might be announced before the budget.

The Finance Minister added that over 250 million families in Punjab consume 300 units of electricity or less.

“We currently have 300 billion rupees, the economic situation of Punjab is better than other provinces, we have improved our tax system a lot. Before Shahbaz Sharif became the chief minister of Punjab, the tax system was not much satisfactory,” he said.

He promised to further increase the revenue of the province. Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman claimed that the upcoming budget will be the province’s most promising budget yet.

The minister also emphasized that people are weary of inflation and affirmed the government’s commitment to provide relief.