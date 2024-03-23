PML-N MPA Punjab Assembly Loses Expensive Gold Jewelry

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Uzma Kardar has reported the theft of gold jewelry valued at approximately Rs. 500,000 in Lahore. The incident unfolded while MPA was taking a dip in a swimming session at a local club, following her attendance at an assembly session.

According to accounts provided by the PML-N politician, the theft occurred on Thursday during her swimming activity, wherein she had securely placed her jewelry inside her purse. However, upon conclusion of her session, she discovered the substantial loss of her valuable possessions.

In her complaint lodged with the authorities, Uzma Kardar highlighted her suspicion towards two female instructors and employees of the swimming facility, raising concerns over their possible involvement in the theft. She stressed the necessity for a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and ascertain accountability for the stolen items.

Responding to the complaint, law enforcement officials promptly registered a case regarding the theft of the gold jewelry. The police department has initiated an exhaustive inquiry into the matter, probing all potential angles and avenues to identify the perpetrators responsible for the theft.

The reported theft has sent shockwaves through the political circles, with many expressing solidarity and concern for Uzma Kardar in the wake of the unfortunate incident. As investigations continue, authorities remain committed to ensuring justice and apprehending those responsible for the theft, providing a semblance of closure and resolution to the unsettling ordeal faced by MPA Uzma Kardar.