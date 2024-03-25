PCB Selection Committee Announces 20 Member Women’s Probable Squad Ahead Of West Indies Series

The National Selection Committee for Women, under the leadership of Saleem Jaffer, has announced 20 possible players for the upcoming Women’s ODI and T20I series against West Indies that is scheduled to take place from April 18 to May 3 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Five players have returned to the squad including players like Ayesha Zafar, Gul Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, and Tuba Hassan.

However, Aiman Anwer and Shumaila Zafar, who were part of the 16-member squad against New Zealand, are not in the squad selected for training camp.

The selection committee will announce a 15-member squad for the ODIs during the camp in Karachi, following consultation with the captain and interim head coach while the remaining five players will eventually be released to participate in the Domestic Women’s One-Day Tournament.

As for the squad, Chief Selector Saleem Jaffer stated, “The selection committee has chosen 20 possible players based on their performance in the domestic and international circuits. Ayesha Zafar, Gul Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, and Tuba Hassan have been included in the possible camp due to their performance in the previous domestic events as our goal is to widen the pool of our players.”

“The upcoming series against West Indies, which includes ICC Women’s Championship matches, is of utmost importance as we aim to accumulate as many points as possible directly to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.”

The 20-member squad will assemble in Karachi on April 1 while the seven-day camp will commence at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Center in Karachi from April 2.

Squad members and team management will return to their hometowns for Eid on April 9, and the squad will re-assemble in Karachi on April 13.

Pakistan women’s team will play three ODI matches in the ICC Women’s Championship in the quest to improve their ranking for the qualification of Women’s World Cup Next year and only the top 8 will qualify automatically.

The girls in green will then take on West Indies in the 5-match T20I series that will also be held in the National Bank Arena, Karachi.

Squad for Camp: