Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking During IPL Game at Eden Gardens

Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was caught on camera smoking during the match between Kolkata and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens stadium.

Looks like Imad Wasim’s sutta habits have caught as the Jawan star was busy on his puffs more than the closely contested match of the IPL. Pictures of the SRK smoking, either a cigarette or a joint, went viral on social media sparking mixed reactions online.

ALSO READ Scientists Develop New Lollipop to Diagnose Cancer

Some felt this was bad behavior from Shah Rukh Khan, while others tried to defend it as “common behavior,” and comparing him to Imad Wasim.

Lollipop khaa raha hai bhai pic.twitter.com/aFP3lsVnos — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 23, 2024

PSL ke baad ab IPL mein bhi sutta chalu — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) March 23, 2024

This incident marks a recurrence of past scrutiny directed at Shah Rukh Khan for his conduct during IPL matches. In 2012, he was involved in a high-profile altercation with security personnel during a match between KKR and Mumbai Indians, resulting in a five-year ban imposed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s actions during the IPL 2024 opener have reignited debate over his behavior, as cameras captured him smoking in the stadium, potentially attracting unwanted attention.

Notably, this incident comes in the wake of Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim’s recent controversy, where he was seen smoking in the locker room during the final of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

ALSO READ Education Boards in Sindh Fail to Announce Exam Results After 10 Months

Amidst the off-field drama, the on-field action witnessed an enthralling clash between KKR and SRH. Despite an initial struggle, KKR managed to post an imposing total of 208 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a blistering knock by Andre Russell. Russell’s unbeaten 64 off 25 balls, accompanied by a solid partnership with Rinku Singh, propelled KKR to a formidable score.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad began their chase confidently, reaching 60 for no loss by the sixth over. As the match unfolds, both teams are gearing up for a thrilling contest, with KKR aiming to defend their total and SRH eyeing a successful chase.