PIA Restructures Board of Directors With Privatization Just Around the Corner

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 4:05 pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has restructured its board of directors, with five new members joining its ranks.

The appointment of the 11-member board was confirmed by the flag carrier via formal communication to the main bourse on Monday.

This reshuffle introduces mostly fresh faces to the PIA board. They include Dr. Aqdas Afzal, Sahibzada Rafat Raoof Ali, Haaris M. Chaudhry, Nadeem Karamat, and Tahira Raza.

The appointments come with a three-year tenure.

Sources told ProPakistani this move aims to ensure the board’s readiness for the upcoming privatization process.

ALSO READ

Notably, the Secretary of Aviation, Finance and Privatization has made the list of board members.

Here’s the full list of the board, with effect from March 22, 2024:

  1. Secretary Aviation Division Saif Anjum
  2. Secretary Finance Division Imdad Ullah Bosal
  3. Secretary Privatization Division Jawad Paul Khawaja
  4. Chief Executive Officer PIACL Muhammad Amir Hayat (AVM)
  5. Aslam R. Khan
  6. Aqdas Afzal
  7. Sahibzada Rafat Raoof Ali
  8. Haaris M. Chaudhry
  9. Zahid F. Ebrahim
  10. Nadeem Karamat
  11. Tahira Raza

