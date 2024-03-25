Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Breaks Down in Tears Due to Racism Faced in Spain [Video]

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr broke down in tears at a press conference as he relived the racism faced during his stay in Spain.

“I have never thought about leaving Spain, because that would be giving the racists what they want,” as the star forward discussed his dreadful past while competing in the Spanish La Liga.

Talking to the media before Brazil’s international friendly against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius said: “I’m not going to leave the best club in the world”.

The winger remains adamant that the best possible solution to lessen racism is through fighting it while remaining in a country where racism during football matches has been documented in recent history.

“I’m going to remain firm and strong because the president and the club support me,” as the footballer voiced positive feedback from Real Madrid’s stakeholders.

“I want to thank all Spanish players who are always supporting me. Not only in Spain, there is a lot of racism everywhere. More and more people have shown me their support. I hope that in the future this will be less and there are fewer people who go through this. I want to thank everyone who supports us in this fight against Racism.”

The star winger stressed the importance of the football running bodies to eliminate discrimination through timely decisions: ” The players in Spain help me a lot. UEFA and FIFA could do more.”