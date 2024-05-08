Pakistan Skill Company to Help Local Workers Get Hired Abroad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed authorities to establish the Pakistan Skill Company to enhance employment opportunities for Pakistani workers overseas.

During a sectoral briefing in Islamabad concerning NAVTTC and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the unification of technical and vocational education nationwide.

ALSO READ 6 Cattle Markets Will be Established in Islamabad at These Locations

Furthermore, he ordered to immediately set up the Pakistan Skill Development Fund. The prime minister emphasized the need for NAVTTC to be more proactive in providing top-notch technical and vocational training to the youth, ensuring globally recognized certifications in all technical disciplines.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of enhanced collaboration between federal institutions and provinces to elevate Pakistani manpower to international standards. He emphasized the need for an integrated regulatory system and the implementation of technical and vocational training plans aligned with global standards.

The PM also instructed reforms in the licensing process for companies employing Pakistani technical and vocational workforce overseas.

ALSO READ Hyundai Increases Price of Porter H-100 Amid Price Drops

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the establishment of a committee to oversee reforms within NAVTTC and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. During the meeting, it was revealed that NAVTTC aims to train sixty thousand individuals in technical skills this year.

Furthermore, the initiative plans to provide technical and vocational training to a total of six hundred thousand people over the next three years.