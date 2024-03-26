PTA Receives Over 16,000 Complaints Against Telcos in February 2024

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 16,330 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in February 2024, out of which, 16,229 (99.4 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during February.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by February stood at 15891, out of which, 15795 (99.4 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,127 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 7,109 (99.7 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,388 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,378 (99.6 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 4,698 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 4,675 (99.5 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,657 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,612 (97.3 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 123 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 121 were addressed during February with a resolution rate of 98.4 percent. Furthermore, 306 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 303 (99 percent) were addressed.