Azerbaijan Airlines Announces Direct Flights to Another Pakistani City

Azerbaijan Airlines is all set to commence direct flights to another city in Pakistan. According to the details, the airline’s first flight will be landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on the 18th of next month.

In a statement, AZAL stated that the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen the ties and improve travel options between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

It added that Karachi will become the third city in Pakistan to have direct flights operated by AZAL, joining Islamabad and Lahore, which already have established flight routes with Baku.

The inaugural flight from Baku to Karachi by AZAL is scheduled for April 18th, with the airline planning to operate flights on this route twice a week.