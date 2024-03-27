FBR Asks Intelligence Bureau to Probe and Gather Data On Senior Tax Officers

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Mar 27, 2024 | 3:42 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has commissioned the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to gather data on Grade 19, 20, and 21 employees, sources informed ProPakistani.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the intelligence agency has already started making inquiries with employees’ offices and families.

FBR intends to devise performance reports on the professional conduct and financial integrity of its employees, particularly those in grades 19, 20, and 21.

Sources said the aim is to assess their performance and integrity thoroughly.

ALSO READ

Upon completion of the investigation, employees will be categorized into groups A, B, and C, based on the findings.

Sources said it is likely that Category A and B officers will be posted following the report’s recommendations. However, those falling under Category C may not be entrusted with important roles and could even be dismissed when needed.

Sources added that these performance reports will influence future decisions regarding the development and deployment of FBR personnel.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Spotify Celebrates EQUAL Pakistan’s Second Anniversary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>