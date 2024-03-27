FBR Asks Intelligence Bureau to Probe and Gather Data On Senior Tax Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has commissioned the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to gather data on Grade 19, 20, and 21 employees, sources informed ProPakistani.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the intelligence agency has already started making inquiries with employees’ offices and families.

FBR intends to devise performance reports on the professional conduct and financial integrity of its employees, particularly those in grades 19, 20, and 21.

Sources said the aim is to assess their performance and integrity thoroughly.

Upon completion of the investigation, employees will be categorized into groups A, B, and C, based on the findings.

Sources said it is likely that Category A and B officers will be posted following the report’s recommendations. However, those falling under Category C may not be entrusted with important roles and could even be dismissed when needed.

Sources added that these performance reports will influence future decisions regarding the development and deployment of FBR personnel.