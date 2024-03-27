Jazz Partners with Huawei to Boost Network Capacity to 400G Per Wavelength Using C+L Band Systems

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with Huawei to upgrade its long-haul backbone network to a pioneering 400G per wavelength capacity through the deployment of C+L band systems. This initiative marks the first of its kind in Pakistan, showcasing a significant advancement in telecom infrastructure.

The significant boost in capacity promises to revolutionize the Jazz long haul network, empowering it to meet the escalating demands of today’s digital landscape.

The deployment of 400G per wavelength in the long-haul network shall augment Jazz initiatives regarding cloud-based services, online gaming, live streaming of events, remote medical imaging and diagnostics, fintech, edutech, and numerous smart cities applications.

Commenting on the development, Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz, said: “The decision to enhance the network capacity underscores Jazz’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancement, ensuring seamless connectivity and superior service quality for its subscribers nationwide.”

He added: “At Jazz, we’ve evolved beyond being a mere telecommunications company to a comprehensive tech-co with our DO1440 strategy ensuring we remain relevant to customers every minute of the day. Partnering with Huawei aligns with our vision, empowering customers beyond traditional communication, fostering their participation in Pakistan’s digital transformation and knowledge economy.”

Jazz remains steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class telecommunications solutions, setting a precedent for excellence in the industry. Previously, the company introduced industry-leading Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) and JazzFi (WiFi calling service) to elevate customer experience, gaining over 22 million and 3 million customers respectively in record time.