Minister Wants to Turn Pakistan Into a $100 Billion Export Economy by 2032

To expedite the effective implantation of the 5Es framework, the first Steering Committee on the 5Es framework was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of federal and provincial ministries and divisions. The Steering Committee has decided to hold a One-Day ‘consultative workshop’ after Eid in which officials from all the ministries and relevant stakeholders will be invited for deliberations to implement the framework.

The 5Es framework is centered around five key pillars, which include Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and climate change, Energy and infrastructure, and Equity and empowerment. In June last year, the National Economic Council approved the framework, and following the approval, the Planning Ministry has expedited its implementation.

In this one-day workshop, all the stakeholders and experts from various fields including academia, and industry will be invited and their proposals will be taken before finalizing the action plan to implement the 5Es framework. While chairing the meeting, the minister directed all the ministries to come up with solid proposals with their respective E’s in the workshop.

He highlighted that the success of Pakistan depended on increasing foreign exchange reserves. He emphasized that the future of Pakistan hinged on the growth of key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services, and the adoption of technological advancements. The ambitious goal is to transform Pakistan into a $100 billion export-oriented economy within the next 7 to 8 years.

Our top priority is to improve our governance system and build the economy on modern lines, said the minister, while highlighting the key issues of governance that must be addressed. Furthermore, he added that digitization and the creation of infrastructure for a knowledge-based economy are indispensable.

The minister further said that self-sufficiency in the energy sector and affordable prices for industrial and domestic consumers can lead to increased productivity.