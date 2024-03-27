NADRA Involved in Allegedly Leaking 27 Lac Citizens’ Personal Info: JIT Report

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted a report to the interior ministry on Tuesday concerning the leakage of citizens’ data by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) directed the Interior Ministry to investigate the data leak in cooperation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Military Intelligence.

ALSO READ Pakistan Among Countries Having Dedicated Units to Manage Tax Affairs of High Net Worth Individuals: Report

The report revealed that data of 2.7 million Pakistanis was compromised between 2019 and 2023, allegedly with the involvement of NADRA offices in Multan, Peshawar, and Karachi.

According to the JIT report, the compromised data was obtained from Multan to Peshawar, then routed to Dubai, and was also reportedly sold in Argentina and Romania. The report recommended action against several senior officers of NADRA involved in the data leak.

The joint investigation team, led by the FIA Director of Cybercrime, was formed to probe the cyberattack in March 2023, during which sensitive personal data of citizens, including military personnel, was compromised and stolen.

The JIT had presented its findings to the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar after concluding the investigation. The interim Prime Minister had directed NADRA to take necessary actions based on the findings and recommendations provided by the JIT.

ALSO READ Here are the Highest Taxpayers of Income Tax in Pakistan

As per the report, proposed measures to safeguard citizens’ data encompass regulatory actions alongside technological upgrades. Furthermore, authorities have initiated compliance measures following the Prime Minister’s directives.