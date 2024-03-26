Here are the Highest Taxpayers of Income Tax in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 11:13 pm
rupee

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday presented awards to the highest taxpayers and exporters of the country at the Tax Excellence Awards 2024.

According to the list obtained by ProPakistani, Imtiaz Hussain of Imtiaz Provision Store tops the list of highest taxpayers of income tax in the individual category.

Second on the list is Musadaq Zulqarnain, who is the Chairman of Interloop Ltd. Tarique Aziz Channa, the Proprietor of MBC & SONS Builders & Developers is third on the list.

The fourth and fifth spots are occupied by Muhammad Haroon Mehmood of Volta and Tariq Rafi of Siddiqsons Group.

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

