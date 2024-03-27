Punjab to Construct 120+ Luxury Houses for Public Servants

In a move aimed at addressing housing needs for government officers, the Punjab Government has announced plans to launch a new Government Officers Residences (GOR) project in Lahore. The decision was made official on Tuesday, signaling a significant development in infrastructure and accommodation for public servants.

According to reports, the project will see the construction of 127 new luxury houses specifically designated for government officers. These houses will be built within the premises of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), known for its upscale residential developments.

The Board of Revenue has taken proactive steps by sending a summary to the Chief Minister of Punjab, seeking approval and support for the implementation of this ambitious project. The decision underscores the government’s commitment to providing quality housing options for its officers, ensuring their comfort and well-being.

Details of the project indicate that each government officer will be allocated a one kanal house, reflecting a commitment to spacious and comfortable living quarters. The total construction cost per house is estimated at a substantial Rs350 million, indicating a significant investment in infrastructure and real estate development.

The GOR project holds promise not only in addressing the housing needs of government officers but also in contributing to the overall development and enhancement of residential infrastructure in Lahore. By providing modern and luxurious accommodations, the project aims to attract and retain talented individuals within the government sector, fostering a conducive environment for efficient public service delivery.