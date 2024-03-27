Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 Will Not Get Fast Charging Upgrade

Samsung is not known for its fast charging tech on its phones. The fastest charging numbers we have seen on Samsung flagship phones are no more than 45W, while rival companies are going as high as 100W and beyond.

Regardless, it is still disappointing to see no improvements in fast charging tech on Samsung’s most expensive phones and it appears that this year will be no different from the rest. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have just appeared on the 3C certification platform, which reveals no enhancements in fast charging numbers.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has appeared on 3C’s website with the model number SM-F7410 while the Z Fold 6 comes with SM-F9560. Both these foldables, compatible with EP-TA800 chargers, only have 25W wired charging, which is no faster than the last generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 or the Galaxy S24. The current generation S24+ and S24 Ultra offer up to 45W charging.

However, it is worth mentioning that the 3C website only mentions a 25W charger for the two foldables and not the maximum charging speed supported on the duo. But given Samsung’s track record of holding back charging speeds on all its phones, it is highly unlikely that the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will go any higher than Samsung’s lackluster standard of 25W charging. Even if the Z Fold 6, the more expensive phone of the two, offers higher numbers, it will probably not be any faster than 45W.

At least the battery capacity on the Z Flip 6 is expected to get a slight upgrade from 3,700 mAh to 4,000 mAh. While it is not a substantial enhancement by any means, it is still a step in the right direction.