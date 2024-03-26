Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Camera Upgrades with New Update

Samsung has rolled out the security update for April 2024 to its Galaxy S24 series, incorporating the April 1, 2024, security patch along with enhancements to the camera system.

This latest update boosts the performance of the Galaxy S24 series cameras, specifically in terms of image quality in low-light conditions, as well as the precision of the white balance and exposure settings. Additionally, it refines the sharpness of text in images taken with high zoom levels and improves color fidelity in photos captured using the ExpertRAW camera application.

Moreover, fulfilling a promise made in February, Samsung has enhanced the Instant Slow-Mo feature by enabling 480p resolution video support in the April 2024 update.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Borrow S24 Ultra’s Stronger Titanium Frame

This update is currently being distributed to the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea, India, and Europe, with the file sizes varying between approximately 600 MB to 900 MB. Should you not have received this update yet, you can manually search for it by going to Settings > Software update on your device.

S Pen Issue

Something that cannot be fixed through a software update would be the recently reported Galaxy S Pen issue with the new S24 Ultra. Users on Reddit and other community forums have been complaining that their S Pens are smelling like burnt plastic. This has been confirmed by various users on forums as well as notable publications such as 9to5Google and Gizmochina.

These publications confirmed that the issue also affected older generations of S series phones such as the S23 and S22 Ultra, but the Note 20 Ultra remains free of this problem.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Users Report Awful Burnt Smell on S Pens

A Samsung spokesperson has clarified the issue online saying that the problem is caused by the S Pen’s close proximity to internal hardware components of the phone when stored in the slot. Once the components heat up, it causes a burnt plastic smell on the S Pen.