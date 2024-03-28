Dubai Police Arrests Dozens of Visit Visa Holders Who Were Begging in Streets

As Ramadan unfolds, a time for reflection, prayer, and charitable giving, Dubai Police have intensified efforts to combat the scourge of illegal begging in the emirate.

During the initial fortnight of Ramadan, Dubai Police apprehended 202 individuals involved in begging activities as part of their rigorous anti-begging campaign throughout the sacred month.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, the head of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at Dubai Police, disclosed on Wednesday that a majority of the offenders had entered the country on visit visas to exploit the generosity of people to make quick money.

Among those detained, 112 were men and 90 were women.

Dubai Police authorities have outlined stringent penalties for offenders, including a minimum fine of Dh5,000 and a maximum prison term of three months.

Additionally, individuals orchestrating begging operations and facilitating the influx of beggars from abroad will face severe repercussions, including imprisonment for no less than six months and fines exceeding Dh100,000.

Al Shamsi emphatically urged the public to refrain from succumbing to the appeals of alleged beggars out of sympathy. Instead, he encouraged citizens to report any instances of illegal begging by dialing 901 or utilizing the ‘Police Eye’ feature on the Dubai Police smart app. He stressed the importance of directing donations to registered and reputable charitable organizations to ensure that contributions reach deserving beneficiaries and not dubious individuals or entities.

As Ramadan continues, Dubai Police remain steadfast in their efforts to maintain security and uphold the values of compassion, generosity, and integrity. Through proactive enforcement and community engagement, authorities aim to foster a culture of social responsibility and solidarity, where the spirit of giving flourishes within a framework of respect for the law.