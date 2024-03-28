Federal Cabinet Approves Inclusion of 24 Key Persons in ECL

The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved the inclusion of the names of 24 key persons in the ECL, including journalists and politicians.

The approval was obtained from the federal cabinet through the circulation of the summary of the Ministry of Interior.

Sources told ProPakistani that the federal cabinet approved the inclusion of journalists Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz in the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau and the Banking Court have also asked the Interior Ministry to place names on the ECL. However, the federal cabinet approved for removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan’s name from the ECL.

The name of Babar Awan was included in the ECL on December 2023 due to the Al-Qadir Trust case. Sources added that the federal cabinet approved the removal of the names of 22 different personalities from ECL in light of the recommendations of the Sub-Committee on ECL.

It is pertinent to note that the cabinet on Wednesday also re-constituted the Committee of the Cabinet on Exit Control List (ECL) to scrutinize ECL cases, under rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The Prime Minister will be a convener of the Committee while other members include Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Minister for Industries & Production.

In case of absence of the Prime Minister, Minister for Law & Justice will chair the meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on ECL.

The secretarial support to the Committee will be provided by the Ministry of Interior. Ministry of Interior will also comply with the proviso of rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.