CM Punjab Approves 32 Field Hospitals and 200 Mobile Clinics

The Punjab government has announced plans to set up 32 field hospitals and 200 clinic-on-wheels under the ‘revolutionary program’ soon.

During a meeting focusing on health reforms in the province, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz approved a project to establish 32 field hospitals and 200 clinic-on-wheels across the province.

The meeting also reviewed the reconstitution of the health system and the progress of ongoing health schemes. CM Maryam also approved plans to revamp rural and basic health centers in Punjab.

Furthermore, the CM ordered to immediately allocate Rs. 16 billion to upgrade the hospitals and gave instructions against delaying the issuance of the required amount.

She stressed the importance of implementing changes and reforms in the health sector. CM Maryam also urged to immediately report any challenges faced during health sector development projects.

Officials informed CM Maryam that the launch of 32 field hospitals would commence next month. Moreover, 200 mobile clinics will be established to cater to the residents of semi-urban areas and Katchi Abadis.

The mobile clinics will be equipped with doctors, Lady Health Visitors (LHVs), vaccinators, and ultrasound facilities. Patients will receive medications for hepatitis, tuberculosis (TB), and cardiac conditions directly at their doorstep.

During the meeting, the proposal to connect Children’s Hospitals in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad with the Children’s Medical University received approval.

The Secretary of Health stated that the 250-bed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore is expected to be completed by June 2026. Additionally, CM Maryam was briefed on plans to send nurses abroad for training to enhance their skills.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of maintaining 100 percent transparency in the procurement and distribution of medicines. CM Maryam further directed that all health projects should be completed within the designated time frame.