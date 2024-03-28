Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL Appear in Renders With Massive Cameras

Fresh CAD-based renders of the Pixel 9 have surfaced, hinting at Google’s potential shift in its phone launch strategy. Earlier in January, we caught glimpses of two sets of renders, now speculated to be the Pixel 9 Pro and a brand new model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In the latest images, there is a consistent design language reminiscent of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. Featuring a sleek metal frame, the revamped camera island now sports an oval shape, a departure from the previous two generations of Pixels, where the visors were integrated into the frame without any distortion.

According to the source, the Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.03-inch display, likely an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, distinguishing it from the 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro and the 6.5-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The dimensions listed for the vanilla Pixel 9 are 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm. Another notable contrast on the standard Pixel 9 lies in its dual-camera setup, diverging from the trio of shooters found on both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

It seems that Google is trying to go the same route as two of its biggest rivals, Samsung and Apple, launching three models in a series at the same time. Similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to max out all of its specifications for a higher price tag.

For now, the pricing categories for the three Pixel 9 phones remain to be seen. It is also possible that the new vanilla Pixel 9 will replace Pixel A-series phones.

These phones are expected to launch in October this year and we should have a clearer picture of what to expect in the next few months.